share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Medical Body May Replace Doctors’ Hippocratic Oath With an Ayurvedic Oath

If enforced, doctors of modern medicine will be taking an oath invoking casteist and sexist sentiments.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 11, 2022
hippocratic oath to be replaced
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related