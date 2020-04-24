share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Remdesivir Fails Its First Clinical Trial as a Possible Covid19 Treatment

The WHO posted the news on its website, then later removed the post.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 24, 2020
covid19 remdesivir
Image Credit: Can Stock Photo
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related