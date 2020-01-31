share
Indian Hockey Captain Rani Rampal Wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’

Under Rampal’s captaincy, the Indian Women’s Hockey team made it to the 2020 Olympics for the third time.

Anubhuti Matta
Jan 31, 2020
Image Courtesy: hockeyindia.org
