share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Has Three New Heatwave Hotspots, Raising Mortality Risks

It is important to recognize heatwaves as a human health emergency and adopt heat resilient strategies in vulnerable regions.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 9, 2021
heatwave hotspot india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related