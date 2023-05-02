share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Has Three New Heatwave Hotspots, Raising Mortality Risks

It is important to recognize heatwaves as a human health emergency and adopt heat resilient strategies in vulnerable regions.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 9, 2021
heatwave hotspot india
Image Credits: RMets
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureEnvironmentHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related