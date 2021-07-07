share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Birds, Other Animals Are ‘Shapeshifting’ to Adapt to Global Warming

Animals are evolving to survive — but researchers are not sure “all species are capable of changing and surviving.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 8, 2021
animals are shapeshifting
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentanimals
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related