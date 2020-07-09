share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Accountability Alone Isn’t Enough to Suppress Workplace Bias: Study

“Feelings of regret for not following their personal preferences are so strong that people tend to reverse their unbiased decisions.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 9, 2021
accountability not enough
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebias
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related