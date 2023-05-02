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Scientists Find the World’s First Pregnant Egyptian Mummy

The finding has “opened up new possibilities” of studying pregnancy and maternal practices in ancient times, researchers say.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 4, 2021
pregnant egyptian mummy
Image Credit: Warsaw Mummy Project, via Agence France-Presse; Getty Images
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BodiesHealthArchaeology
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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