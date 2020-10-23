share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s Pollution Regulators Are Ineffective Due to a Lack of Expertise, Resources: Report

Despite national air pollution commitments, little investment has been made to empower control boards.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 5, 2020
why is pollution so bad in india
Image Credit: Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi via Facebook
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentair pollution
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related