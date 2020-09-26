The Buzz Cut: In Covid19 Economy, Even the U.K. Royals Are Facing Cutbacks

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

The royal accounts have suffered a pandemic-induced financial blow amidst Covid19, which means they will be facing cutbacks on the money they get from the State and will have to tighten their own belts regarding their expenses. They might be royalty, but turns out they’re going to have to get thrifty just like all the rest of us.

*

Billionaire Chuck Feeney, founder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers, had one wish — to die broke. After decades of frugal living and giving away most of his fortune to charity, he has finally achieved this goal. Now 89, he can truly die happy.

*

England is attempting a set of random, eccentric rules to control its population amid yet another Covid19 lockdown — 30 people at funerals, 15 at weddings or wedding receptions, and six at christenings; masks are compulsory in cabs, but not in chauffeur-driven cars. Here’s the full list of England problems and English solutions.

*

Kuwaiti influencers are currently embroiled in a high-profile money laundering scam, in which they partnered up with drug and alcohol cartels and ended up brazenly showing off their riches on their carefully cultivated social media accounts.

*

Mwazulu Diyabanza has been lodging his protest against colonialism in a particularly revolutionary way — taking African treasure from museums in Paris as some sort of righteous reparations. Now, his trial will determine not just his future, but France’s stance on colonial looting and its own past.

*

As Instagram turns 10 this month, here’s a look at how what started as a personal, goofy platform to share photos became a giant that singlehandedly contributed to changing people’s sense of self.

*

Issa Rae, now a widely-lauded creator and actor for hit series Insecure, had been around and making equally powerful TV for years before. Why did it take so long for her talent to be recognized?

*

While the Indian police frantically collects Whatsapp chat data in the Rhea Chakraborty drug case, we see a complete lack of accountability from the Indian government, who said they didn’t have any records of migrant laborers, healthcare workers, or job losses in the Covid19 pandemic. In this system of carefully cultivated chaos, we see what’s important to hide.