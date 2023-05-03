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Does Prolonged Knuckle Cracking Give You Arthritis?

Don’t believe everything your grandmother tells you.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 7, 2019
is knuckle cracking harmful
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AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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