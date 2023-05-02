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In a First, Scientists Turn Thoughts of a Paralyzed Man Into Words on Computer

Previous experiments with mind-controlled prosthetics have allowed paralyzed people to shake hands or take a drink using a robotic arm.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 16, 2021
paralyzed man able to speak
Image Credit: Getty Images
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FutureTechbrain injury
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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