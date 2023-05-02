share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s Cheetah Reintroduction Plan Is Fraught With Political Symbolism, Short on Scientific Rigor

The very idea of cheetah reintroduction belies a heroic, political symbolism aimed at boosting a sense of national pride and identity.

written by
Sonakshi Srivastava
published
Jan 26, 2021
african cheetah india
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentanimals
AuthorSonakshi Srivastava

Sonakshi Srivastava is a writing fellow with Sentient Media where she focuses on the intersections between animals, politics, history, and culture. She has volunteered and worked with various animal welfare organizations in South Africa, Hong Kong, and Cambodia.

Related