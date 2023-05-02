share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Illinois School Students Can Now Avail 5 Mental Health Days Every Year

Amid a brewing mental health crisis, the new law will help eliminate the financial burden of needing doctors’ notes to get a day off.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 3, 2022
mental health days off illinois
Image Credits: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related