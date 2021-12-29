share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Things Can Feel New Even When You’ve Experienced Them Before

When we experience “jamais vu” — the opposite of deja vu — something feels completely new even though we know we’ve lived it before.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 1, 2022
what is jamais vu
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related