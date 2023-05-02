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Why Things Can Feel New Even When You’ve Experienced Them Before

When we experience “jamais vu” — the opposite of deja vu — something feels completely new even though we know we’ve lived it before.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 1, 2022
what is jamais vu
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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