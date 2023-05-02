share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pandemic Lifestyle Has Worsened Health of University Students, Study Finds

Isolation has led to unhealthier diets, less activity, and higher alcohol consumption among 18- to 22-year-olds.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Jan 19, 2021
pandemic effect on students
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related