share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

If You Still Look Pregnant Long After You’ve Delivered, It Might Be Diastasis Recti

The post-pregnancy pooch isn’t fat and can be corrected with the right exercises.

written by
Vanshika Gupta Adukia
published
Nov 28, 2018
diastasis recti baby belly mummy tummy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthchildbirth
AuthorVanshika Gupta Adukia

Vanshika Gupta Adukia is a Mumbai-based physiotherapist who specializes in antenatal, postnatal and pelvic floor care, a childbirth educator, and the founder of Therhappy. She holds a Bachelor of Physical Therapy degree from DY Patil University, Mumbai, and is a CAPPA Certified Lactation Educator. An avid reader, she is passionate about women's health, little babies, all things colorful and happiness.

Related