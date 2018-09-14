share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

If You Still Look Pregnant Long After You’ve Delivered, It Might Be Diastasis Recti

The post-pregnancy pooch isn’t fat and can be corrected with the right exercises.

written by
Vanshika Gupta Adukia
published
Nov 28, 2018
diastasis recti baby belly mummy tummy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildbirth
AuthorVanshika Gupta Adukia

Vanshika Gupta Adukia is a Mumbai-based physiotherapist who specializes in antenatal, postnatal and pelvic floor care, a childbirth educator, and the founder of Therhappy. She holds a Bachelor of Physical Therapy degree from DY Patil University, Mumbai, and is a CAPPA Certified Lactation Educator. An avid reader, she is passionate about women's health, little babies, all things colorful and happiness.

Related