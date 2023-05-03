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What You Need to Know About Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency, if untreated over a long period, can cause major problems, impairing cognition, altering mood and damaging nerves.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 27, 2018
vitamin b12 deficiency
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BodiesHealthfood
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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