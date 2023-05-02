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The ‘Mona Lisa’ Was Smeared With Cake As a Mark of Protest

This isn’t the first time that art, and the “Mona Lisa” in particular, has been a subject of socio-political ire.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 31, 2022
Mona Lisa attacked with cake
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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