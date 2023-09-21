share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Climate Change Has Made 75% of Indian Districts Vulnerable to Extreme Weather: Study

Increased cyclones, droughts, floods, and cold waves are likely to affect areas home to 638 million Indians.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 22, 2020
does climate change cause more disasters
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related