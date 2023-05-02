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Body Matters: The Taboo Around STI Testing

“Unless we remove the taboo around sex in this country, it will be tough to address the public health problem [of low STI testing].”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 25, 2022
STI testing in India
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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BodiesSexHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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