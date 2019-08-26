share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Body Matters: The Taboo Around STI Testing

“Unless we remove the taboo around sex in this country, it will be tough to address the public health problem [of low STI testing].”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 25, 2022
STI testing in India
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related