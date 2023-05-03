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Study: HPV Vaccine Can Also Prevent Infection, Cancer in Boys, Men

It’s time to include the vaccine in the national immunization program — for both boys and girls.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jul 23, 2018
hpv vaccine for boys
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BodiesHealthGender Neutral
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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