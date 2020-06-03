share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Loneliness Makes People Perceive Greater Distance From Friends, Loved Ones: Study

For the lonely brain, social contacts blurred into one whole — with friends perceived no differently than acquaintances, or even celebrities.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 23, 2020
I feel lonely and unloved
Image credit: Twenty20/Envato
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindloneliness
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related