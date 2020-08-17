share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Placebos Can Reduce Emotional Distress Even When People Know They’re Taking a Placebo: Study

In this first of its kind study, scientists found a way to successfully trigger the placebo effect without breaching any ethical boundaries.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 17, 2020
the placebo effect
Image Credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmental health
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related