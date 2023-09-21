share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

The condition arises as a result of an early chickenpox virus reactivating in the body, but there is no known reason as to why this happens

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 13, 2022
what is ramsay hunt syndrome
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related