share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Bollywood Is Finally Shooting Overt Sex Scenes. How Can the Process Be Ethical, Safe?

Armed with crotch pads, communication skills and trauma handling know-how, intimacy coordinators can uncomplicate intimacy in Bollywood.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 13, 2021
intimacy coordinator india
Image credit: iStock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related