share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sugar Baby‑Daddy Relationships Are More Complex Than An Exchange of Sex and Gifts

A U.S.-based sociologist found “sugar” relationships are more than just starved college students and lonely men trying to use each other.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 28, 2019
sugar daddy relationships
Image Credit: Time
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyrelationshipssugar
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related