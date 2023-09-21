share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Languages Reflect a Culture’s Idea of Happiness

Linguists argue that the way different cultures experience joy depends on what words they have to describe it.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 2, 2021
language and happiness
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturehappiness
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related