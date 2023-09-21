share
The Swdl
Artificial Sweeteners Can Increase the Risk of Diabetes and Weight Gain, Finds New Study

Non-caloric sweeteners alter the gut microbiome and impact glucose tolerance — increasing risks of both diabetes and weight-gain.

Devrupa Rakshit
Aug 23, 2022
how artificial sweeteners harm us
Image Credit: Getty Images
BodiesHealthartificial sweeteners
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

