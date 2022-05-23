share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People Are Sleeping Less Because of High Temperatures Globally, Shows Research

“Our bodies are highly adapted to maintain a stable core body temperature, something that our lives depend on.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 23, 2022
high temperatures impacting sleep
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related