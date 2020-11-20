share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How I Have Sex: ‘I’ve Hardly Ever Orgasmed Because I Get Too Scared’

This month in How I Have Sex, we bring you the sex life of 24-year-old Shubhangi, as she navigates her orgasm anxiety.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 22, 2020
orgasm anxiety
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHow I Have Sex
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related