Treating Covid19 With Plasma Therapy Unhelpful in Most Cases: ICMR

India’s top medical research body issued the new advice after conducting the world’s largest study on the experimental treatment.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 19, 2020
Image Credit: IStock
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

