The Swdl
Why Some People Find Cleaning Therapeutic

The repetition and predictability of cleaning can give individuals a sense of control during stressful times.

Devrupa Rakshit
Nov 20, 2020
why is cleaning therapeutic
Image Credit: Freepik
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

