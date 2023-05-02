share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Communities Offer Joy, Belongingness to Disabled People – In Both Reel and Real Life

The difference between the ways disabled and non-disabled people experience the world, can create a vast empathy gap between them.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 27, 2022
why disability communities are important
Image Credit: Mismatched/Atypical
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityableism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related