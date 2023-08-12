share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Climate Change Disrupts Romance, Sex

The psychological toll of climate change can manifest in heightened stress and anxiety — impacting one’s capacity to be intimate.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 12, 2023
climate change sex life
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related