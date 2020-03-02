share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Being More Self‑Compassionate Can Help Us Feel Less Bored

“[S]elf-compassion is associated with increased perceptions of meaning in life and consequently less boredom.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 20, 2022
how compassion helps with boredom
Image Credit: Getty Images/Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureboredom
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related