The Swdl
How Bad Dreams Can Be Good for Us

Bad dreams allow people to process negative emotions as they lay asleep, undisturbed — reducing emotional distress when they’re up.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jul 15, 2022
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

