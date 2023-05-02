share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Develop AI That Can Think Like a Human Baby

The AI, named PLATO, was trained to “address the gap between humans and machines” by drawing on developmental psychology.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 12, 2022
human baby AI
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechartificial intelligence
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related