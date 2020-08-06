share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Can’t We Remember Our Dreams?

People have on average 4-6 dreams per night, and forget most of them.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 6, 2020
why we cannot remember dreams
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencedreaming
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related