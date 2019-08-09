share
The Swdl
How Autism Interventions Are Starting to Move Away From ‘Fixing’ Autistic People

The neurodiversity movement is gradually changing the focus of autism-related healthcare from “cure” to “care.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Nov 21, 2022
why trying to fix autism is bad
Image Credit: Shutterstock/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

