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How Representation in Horror Films Creates Space for Our Most Urgent Fears

Now, the terrors — racism, sexism, climate change — aren’t so imaginary.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 13, 2022
horror films changing fears
Image credit: Get Out/Us/Evil Dead/The Conjuring/ Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturecinema
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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