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It Took a Nobel Prize for a Female Scientist to Be ‘Notable’ Enough for Wikipedia

We’re literally still writing women out of history.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 3, 2018
donna strickland
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SocietyCultureSTEM
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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