share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hollywood Stars and U.S. Soccer Champions Just Invested in a New Women’s Soccer Team in L.A.

Looking at you, Indian celebrities.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 22, 2020
Hollywood stars women's soccer team
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureequal pay
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related