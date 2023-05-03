share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do Internet Witches Keep ‘Hexing’ Things?

Hexes, including recent ones targeting Trump or cops and even the moon, have become a means to register cultural disgust.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 21, 2020
what is a hex?
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/123RF
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturesocial media
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related