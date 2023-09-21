share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Female Health Experts Lack the Twitter Influence of Their Male Peers, Study Finds

The conclusion is reflective of a larger pattern in research, academia and policy that routinely sees men’s voices elevated over women’s, online and off.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 29, 2019
health experts influence on twitter
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related