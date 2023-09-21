share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Harvey Weinstein Nears $25M Settlement, Won’t Be Required to Admit Guilt

The deal, which would also not require Weinstein to pay personally, speaks to the limited means of justice available to most sexual harassment and assault survivors.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 12, 2019
harvey weinstein settlement
Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court after a bail hearing on December 6, 2019 in New York City. (Image Credit: Scott Heins / Getty Images)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJustice#MeToo
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related