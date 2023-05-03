share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Guilty Is a Faulty, Yet Progressive, Attempt to Make Us Believe All Sexual Assault Victims

The film’s portrayal of a reckoning with sexual assault falters due to its caricatured characters.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 9, 2020
guilty on netflix review
Image Credits: “Guilty” Netflix (2020)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureOne Step Forward
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related