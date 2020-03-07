The Buzz Cut: Chrissy Teigen Says She Faced ‘Paralyzing Anxiety’ After Giving Birth

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

American model and ‘Mayor of Twitter’ Chrissy Teigen says she suffered from crippling postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Luna. In a candid interview with Glamour U.K., Teigen, known for her ‘smart mouth,’ opened up about suffering paralyzing anxiety, her marriage to singer John Legend, and her boob job.

*

At the French César awards this week, A Portrait of a Lady on Fire actor Adéle Haenel stormed out after watching convicted child rapist Roman Polanski receive an award. “Bravo, pedophilia,” she yelled.

*

Corporations are increasingly employing anti-smoking campaigns in the United States that involve banning cigarettes in office compounds and even screening potential employees based on their nicotine use. Could smoking cigarettes actually make you unemployable?

*

The scandalous details of WeWork’s collapse and the downfall of its founder Adam Neumann, are well known. Turns out Neumann’s wife, Rebekah — aspiring yoga teacher and seeker of enlightenment — had a little, or a lot, to do with it.

*

Oxford Dictionary still lists the word “bitch” as a synonym for “woman.” As our vernacular evolves out of historically sexist tropes, so should the texts that document language — and women are spearheading this change.

*

Senator Elizabeth Warren is the dependable mom who fixes everything; presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is the abrasive uncle who doesn’t tolerate any nonsense — so on and so forth goes the world of political fanfiction, where politicians are not simply policymakers; they’re saviors.

*

Instagram’s nostalgia accounts are in trouble — in bringing to users fond memories of the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S or Princess Diana in biker shorts, they were risking the wrath of the platform’s copyright infringement policies. How will they survive?

*

Coronavirus is taking the world by storm, and calls to “wash your hands” are ricocheting in the ensuing panic. The rich, however, have a different way of dealing with this crisis. And yes, it involves chartered planes and yachts.