The Swdl
In a Life‑Threatening Pandemic, Singapore Doles Out Its First Death Penalty

The Covid19 pandemic has crippled criminal justice systems around the world. Delivering death sentences virtually cannot be the answer.

Rajvi Desai
May 21, 2020
singapore death penalty over zoom call
Image Credit: iStock
