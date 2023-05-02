share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Gender‑Affirmative Surgeries Are Helping Scientists Study the Clitoris Better

Scientists have counted 10,000 nerve fibers in the clitoris, revealing how gender-affirmative care can bridge knowledge gaps in sexual health.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Nov 3, 2022
clitoris
Image Credit: OHSU
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexclitoris
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related