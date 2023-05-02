share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Social Media Perpetuates Toxic Diet Culture

Food and nutrition content are popular on TikTok and Instagram — but experts are missing from the conversation.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 3, 2022
diet culture social media
Image Credit: Istock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthdiet culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related